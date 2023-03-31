Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner shares thoughts ahead of their IPL 2023 opener

David Warmer-led Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul in Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:12 IST
Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner shares thoughts ahead of their IPL 2023 opener
Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner with Assistant coach Shane Watson during practice session (Image: DC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals are in readiness to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the Indian Premier League 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday. Speaking about their opening game, the Delhi Capitals' Captain David Warner said, "Lucknow have a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their Captain KL Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can."

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as Vice-Captain in the side, "Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier." The opening batter expressed that the home-ground advantage will be a huge factor this season, "You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you've also got your fans, who give you a boost. The fans' chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best."

When asked about working with DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, Warner said, "He's really relaxed and calm. I can speak to him whenever I need anything. He's been fantastic around the group and it's great to see him back." Warner has had a conversation with Rishabh Pant as well, "He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us. But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7.30 PM IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023