Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bucks beat Bulls, clinch top seed in East; Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek and more

NBA roundup: Bucks beat Bulls, clinch top seed in East

Bobby Portis scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez added 26 points as the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks took down the visiting Chicago Bulls 105-92 on Wednesday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Milwaukee also got 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds from Jrue Holiday, the only member of the Bucks' Big Three to play for a majority of the night. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out due to a sore right knee after warming up, and Khris Middleton left early in the first half because of a right knee ailment.

Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek

Tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, world number one Iga Swiatek said. Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

Soccer-Barcelona stunned as Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final

Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday. Barca, bidding for a fourth successive Clasico victory this season, looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid last month.

Golf-Luck of the Irish, Power sinks back-to-back aces in Masters Par-3 Contest

Ireland's Seamus Power finished the Masters Par-3 Contest in style as he hit back-to-back aces on the final two holes of the short course at Augusta National on Wednesday. Power, whose brother caddied for him, hit a sand wedge on the 120-yard eighth hole that landed 30 feet beyond the pin and spun down the slope into the cup and essentially copied that shot on the 135-yard closing hole with the same ball.

Soccer-Lampard accepts Chelsea interim coaching role - report

Frank Lampard has agreed to take over as Chelsea's interim manager, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, as club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali continue their search for a candidate to replace Graham Potter. Potter was dismissed on Sunday after a string of poor results left the team 11th in the Premier League. Bruno Saltor, who was part of the coaching set up under Potter, took over for Tuesday's 0-0 home draw with Liverpool.

MLB roundup: Walk-off win gives Brewers sweep of Mets

Garrett Mitchell capped a prolific series with a walk-off homer in the ninth inning Wednesday afternoon, leading the host Milwaukee Brewers to a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 7-6 win. Mitchell, leading off the inning against Adam Ottavino (0-1), hit a full-count cutter well behind the right field fence for his third homer of the series. The Brewers hit nine homers in the series, during which they outscored the Mets 26-6. Devin Williams (1-0) tossed a perfect ninth inning for the win.

Golf-All calm on LIV front but Masters bracing for storm

Dark clouds are gathering at Augusta National and it has nothing to do with the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud, as wild weather rolls in threatening to wreak havoc at the Masters where play gets underway on Thursday. The dispute between the established PGA Tour and the Saudi-bankrolled LIV was expected to be the storm enveloping the year's first major but all was calm on that front turning over the spotlight to Mother Nature.

Golf-Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week

LIV Golf narrowly missed out on its first win of Masters week as Bubba Watson finished one shot behind Tom Hoge in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National and in a share of second place. Twice Masters champion Watson, buoyed by a one-hop ace at the fourth hole, finished at five-under-par 22 on the short, nine-hole layout that is the site of one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta National.

Soccer-Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb back into the top four. The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and level with the Magpies in third.

Soccer-Moyes confident West Ham board supports him despite Newcastle thrashing

West Ham United manager David Moyes is in "no doubt" he still has the support of the club's board despite Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle United dragging them further into the Premier League relegation battle. The majority of home fans left the stadium before the final whistle and those who remained booed loudly as the team recorded only two shots on target.

