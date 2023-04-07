Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-McIlroy's Grand Slam bid off to slow start at Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in

Co-leader Viktor Hovland took advantage of ideal weather conditions to fire a scorching opening round 65 at the Masters on Thursday and the Norwegian said he is prepared to stay hot even as temperatures plunge this weekend. Hovland is in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm after nailing an early eagle and five birdies to post his lowest round at a major at seven-under par.

Golf-McIlroy's Grand Slam bid off to slow start at Masters

Rory McIlroy's ninth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors got off to a poor start as the misfiring Northern Irishman failed to take advantage of ideal scoring conditions at the Masters on Thursday. On a day when some big-name golfers cashed in on rather benign conditions at the year's first major, world number two McIlroy carded an even-par 72 that left him seven shots back of the leaders and in a share of 37th place.

Golf-Knee modelling days over but Koepka's game back in shape at Masters

With two good knees and a sturdy back Brooks Koepka carried the LIV Golf flag all the way to the top of the Masters leaderboard on Thursday, signalling his many injury woes were behind him. Coming into the year's first major there were questions about just how competitive the 18 members from the Saudi-bankrolled rebel circuit teeing it up at Augusta National would be, having staged just three events.

NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West

Kevin Durant scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to a season-best seven games with a 119-115 home victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Chris Paul added 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers while Durant sank six treys as Phoenix wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Deandre Ayton scored 16 points, and Devin Booker had 15 points and eight assists.

Golf-LIV Golf's Koepka in share of Masters lead, Woods struggles

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka used a closing birdie to move into a three-way share of the Masters clubhouse lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland on Thursday while defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurked three shots back. Koepka, one of 17 LIV Golf players left in the field after Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, shot a sparkling seven-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions at humid Augusta National to join Spaniard Rahm and Norway's Hovland in the lead.

Golf-DP World Tour wins legal battle against LIV Golf players

The DP World Tour has won its legal battle to be able to suspend and fine LIV Golf players who featured in conflicting events without permission after the independent UK-based panel of Sports Resolutions found in its favour on Thursday. Members of the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour, who played in Saudi-backed LIV Golf's opening tournament last June sought a "conflicting event" exemption but the request was denied and they received three-event bans and fines.

NHL roundup: Kraken clinch playoff berth

Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists apiece as the Seattle Kraken clinched a berth in the NHL playoffs with a 4-2 victory against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Matty Beniers added a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also tallied for the Kraken, who won their third consecutive game. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results

The bulk of the LIV Golf contingent at Augusta National failed to break par in ideal scoring conditions on Thursday but Brooks Koepka represented the Saudi-backed circuit splendidly as he grabbed a share of the first-round Masters lead. There were 18 players from LIV Golf in the field until Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, and of the ones remaining only six managed to get into red figures.

MLB roundup: Braves earn walk-off win in home opener

Orlando Arcia drove home pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night to give Atlanta a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in the Braves' home opener at Truist Park. After a two-out double to right field off Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt, Rosario easily scored on Arcia's liner to center. The winning run was the fifth the Braves have scored with two outs this season.

WTA roundup: Top seeds hold serve in Charleston

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula of the U.S. beat Romanian 15th seed Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 as the top four seeds advanced to the quarterfinals at the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday in Charleston, S.C. Joining Pegula was No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the runner-up at Charleston last year, who eased past Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-5. No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia got past American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-6 (3), and reigning champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the fourth seed, rallied past American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

