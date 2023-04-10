Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV Golf's Koepka comes up short in bid to spoil Masters party; MLB roundup: Rays crush A's, run opening win streak to 9 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV Golf's Koepka comes up short in bid to spoil Masters party

Brooks Koepka's bid to leave the Masters field green with envy came apart in the final round on Sunday, but the oft-injured American still walked away with his head held high after re-establishing his status as a major contender. Koepka, one of 18 LIV Golf players who teed it up this week, began the round two shots ahead but his hopes of donning the Green Jacket were torn to shreds, as his lead vanished after four holes and he finished four behind winner Jon Rahm.

MLB roundup: Rays crush A's, run opening win streak to 9

The white-hot Tampa Bay Rays continued their onslaught on the unfortunate teams on their schedule and the MLB record books, crushing the visiting Oakland Athletics 11-0 on Easter Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla., for their ninth straight win to open the season. The Rays' matched the 2003 Kansas City Royals for the hottest streak to start a season in baseball's wild-card era. Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam and Drew Rasmussen (2-0) and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Ramon Laureano doubled with two outs in the second for the lone Oakland hit.

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

Stephen Curry poured in 26 points in 22 minutes and the Golden State Warriors produced a record-setting first quarter as they clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with a 157-101 shellacking of the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. All 13 players who suited up scored for the Warriors, who wound up in sixth place in the West. The Los Angeles Clippers won at Phoenix to finish tied with Golden State, but Los Angeles held the tiebreaker to earn the fifth seed. The Warriors draw the third-seeded Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing

Novak Djokovic said he hopes to hit the ground running at Monte Carlo having begun preparations for the clay season early after the world number one was forced to skip tournaments in the United States last month. Djokovic, 35, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to enter the country after unsuccessfully applying to the U.S. government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Soccer-Villarreal say Baena files police report after alleged assault

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has filed a police complaint after he was allegedly assaulted following Saturday's 3-2 LaLiga win at Real Madrid, the club said in a statement. The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

Golf-LIV Golf contingent leave mark on Masters leaderboard

Nobody from the LIV Golf contingent at this year's Masters were able to slip into the Green Jacket, but a few players from the controversial Saudi-backed circuit left an indelible mark on the leaderboard at Augusta National on Sunday.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, two of LIV's biggest names, finished sharing second place, four shots back of Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Soccer-England's Houghton will keep 'knocking the door' for the World Cup

Former England captain Steph Houghton has said it has been tough to deal with her omission from the national team as she aims to reach this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Houghton, who captained England for eight years, was not called up by coach Sarina Wiegman for last year's Euros where the team lifted the trophy to claim the country's first major title.

Golf-'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph

Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through. Rahm's triumph, which marked his second major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot's second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros' 66th birthday.

Tennis-Jabeur targets Grand Slam success after Charleston crown

Ons Jabeur has set her sights on capturing a first Grand Slam title this year after the world number four beat Belinda Bencic 7-6(6) 6-4 at the Charleston Open on Sunday to win her first trophy of the season. Jabeur came up short in two major finals in 2022, losing to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon and Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open, but the Tunisian is rediscovering her best form again this year after minor knee surgery in February.

Soccer-How did we not win? says Klopp, after thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win against Arsenal in what he described as a 'spectacular' game at Anfield on Sunday. His side trailed 2-0 after 28 minutes but hit back as Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-2 draw in a game that summed up everything so intoxicating about the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)