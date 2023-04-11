Sports News Roundup: NBA-Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers; Cricket-Patience required to end Suryakumar's IPL slump, says Shastri and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he punched team mate Kyle Anderson in the chest during an incident on the sidelines of Sunday's game, the NBA team said on Monday. The Frenchman will miss one game and he will be eligible to participate in a second play-in game, if necessary.

Cricket-Patience required to end Suryakumar's IPL slump, says Shastri

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav needs to be a little more patient early on in his knock if he is to find a way out of his slump in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India head coach Ravi Shastri said. Suryakumar is the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter but has found the going tough in recent times and was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the home one-day series against Australia last month.

Surfing-Home hero Ewing emulates late mum by winning at Bells Beach

Australian surfer Ethan Ewing followed in his late mother's footsteps by winning the Bells Beach title in front of home fans at Winkipop on Tuesday. Ewing's mother Helen, a champion surfer in the 1970s and 80s, won the longest running event in competitive surfing in 1983.

MLB roundup: Solo HR sends Rays to 10-0

Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe drove in the only run with a late homer to lead the Rays -- the major league's only unbeaten club -- to their 10th consecutive win, beating the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the eighth inning, Lowe, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, stroked a one-out, 96-mph middle-in fastball from Chris Martin (0-1) to right-center field for the game-winning shot. Lowe's heroics came on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

Tennis-Wawrinka seals comeback victory in Monte Carlo, Murray crashes

Former champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to outlast Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-3 6-4 and reach the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Monday while Andy Murray's first appearance in the tournament since 2017 ended in a loss to Alex de Minaur. Wawrinka looked in danger of falling in his opener for a second straight year after losing a tight opening set, but the 38-year-old found a way back into the match by dominating the second and grabbed an early break in the decider.

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the WNBA draft on Monday in a move the team hopes will help turn around its fortunes. As expected, the squad chose the 6-foot 5-inch Boston, who led South Carolina to a title in 2022, the same year she was named National Player of the Year. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

NHL roundup: Claude Giroux reaches 1,000 points in Senators' win

Claude Giroux collected his 1,000th NHL point and the game-winning score while recording two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Giroux entered the game with 998 points but reached the milestone before the first intermission. The veteran forward scored at 5:51 of the first period, then picked up his 1,000th point assisting Tim Stutzle's goal at the 17:26 mark.

Tennis-Thiem at full power after recovering from wrist injury

The lingering effects of a 2021 wrist injury limited Dominic Thiem's ability to generate power last year but the former world number three said he can rely on his big weapons again after making a strong start at the Monte Carlo Masters. Thiem broke the Grand Slam stranglehold of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning the 2020 U.S. Open but the injury sidelined him for months and other niggles saw him slip down the rankings to number 352 last June.

Soccer-United States look for path forward without injured Swanson

Striker Mallory Swanson is in a "good place" even though uncertainty surrounds her World Cup participation after she tore a patella tendon during Saturday's 2-0 win over Ireland, United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. While the rest of the American team will continue their World Cup build-up by facing Ireland for the second time in four days, the absence of their talismanic striker continues to be cause for concern after she had to be carried off on a stretcher just three months before the finals kick off.

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand marked the 100-day countdown to the global soccer showpiece on Tuesday with a call for gender equity in sport and a rallying cry for fans to get behind the event. The 32-team tournament, the first Women's World Cup in the southern hemisphere, will kick off in Sydney and Auckland on July 20 when Australia's Matildas and New Zealand's Football Ferns play their opening matches.

