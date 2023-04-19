Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea's U.S. owners suffer debut season flop despite huge outlay; Tennis-Swiatek fit for Stuttgart defence after rib injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea's U.S. owners suffer debut season flop despite huge outlay

Chelsea's American owners saw their last hope of any glory in their first season crumble on Tuesday when the club they bought in a deal worth 4.25 billion pounds ($5.28 billion) last year were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. Marooned in the unfamiliar bottom half of the Premier League, Chelsea are at risk of their worst domestic league finish in nearly 30 years and they also fell at the first hurdle in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Tennis-Swiatek fit for Stuttgart defence after rib injury

Iga Swiatek said she has recovered from a rib injury and is ready to defend her Stuttgart Open title, though the world number one concedes she may be a bit rusty following a month-long absence. The Pole, who is also gearing up for the start of her French Open title defence next month, withdrew ahead of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers due to the injury she sustained during her run to the Indian Wells semis last month.

Olympics-Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Russia will remain banned from international basketball with its men's national team not being allowed to participate in this year's Pre-Olympic Qualification Tournaments, FIBA's Executive Committee announced on Tuesday. Russia who were 12th at the previous FIBA Men's World Cup in 2019, last qualified for the Olympics in 2012, winning bronze medal with a line-up that included former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko.

NHL-Lightning strike to shock Leafs in Stanley Cup opener

The Toronto Maple Leafs' bid to end their 56-year Stanley Cup drought got off to a woeful start on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning rolled to a 7-3 win in the opener of their best-of-seven first round series. The Lightning have reached the Stanley Cup finals for the last three seasons, hoisting the trophy twice, and they showed the Maple Leafs how its done with a Game One master class that oozed poise and discipline.

Soccer-Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Holders Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League with Rodrygo's double securing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to set up a likely mouth-watering clash with Manchester City. Chelsea's hopes of maintaining interest in a woeful season always looked slender after losing last week in the Bernabeu and Rodrygo put them out of their misery with two second-half goals to confirm Real's superiority with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Soccer-Russia says talks with UEFA about reinstatement are tough -agencies

Russia is talking to European soccer's governing body UEFA about lifting a ban imposed after the invasion of Ukraine but the negotiations are tough, domestic news agencies cited a top Russian Football Union (RFU) official as saying on Tuesday. Both UEFA and world football's governing body FIFA decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

Golf-Kupcho expecting different challenge in Chevron defence

American Jennifer Kupcho is expecting a very different challenge as she defends her first major title away from the familiar surrounds of last year's triumph, with the Chevron Championship kicking off the women’s major calendar at a new Texas venue after more than 50 years in its former Palm Springs home. Kupcho had yet to clinch a LPGA Tour title before her victory last year, when she held on through a nervy back nine to win by two shots.

Soccer-Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally

AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since they won the trophy 16 years ago thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud at Napoli that secured a 1-1 draw and 2-1 aggregate win despite a barrage of pressure on Tuesday. Napoli battled until the end but could not break down the resilient Milan defence until striker Victor Osimhen equalised three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header but it was too late as the referee ended the match seconds later.

For Japan's ageing soccer players, 80 is the new 50

Mutsuhiko Nomura's soccer career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact. Now the silver-maned former Japanese national team player is a member of the brand new over-80 division of Tokyo's "Soccer For Life" (SFL) league, which played its first match this month.

NFL-'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Tuesday that he will return to National Football League (NFL) activities, after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game last season and needed his heart restarted on the field. Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle and received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and national television audience.

