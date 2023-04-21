Sports News Roundup: Golf- Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round; Chess-World championship contender faces purported leak of his preparation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf- Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round

World number one Lydia Ko was in good spirits after an up-and-down opening round at the Chevron Championship, where she carded a one-under 71 to sit four shots off leader Chien Peiyun of Taiwan on Thursday. The New Zealander said she had not been fully confident heading into the event at Carlton Woods, the new home of the first women's major of the season.

Chess-World championship contender faces purported leak of his preparation

Chess grandmasters and other players said a secret online account has been found of world championship contender Ding Liren's preparation as he trails by a point in his match in Astana, Kazakhstan, against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi. When asked at a news conference about the leak at the end of the eighth game of the match on Thursday, Ding replied: "I don't know what you are referring to". Discussion on chess websites of the leak surfaced during Thursday's game.

Athletics-Farah says London will be his last marathon

Mo Farah will compete in his final marathon in front of a home crowd in London on Sunday, the four-times Olympic gold medallist said on Thursday ahead of his likely retirement this year. The 40-year-old, who withdrew from last year's event due to injury, has run the London Marathon three times with a best finish of third in 2018, the same year he won the Chicago Marathon.

NHL-Tavares gets hat-trick as Leafs avenge Lightning rout to level series at 1-1

Captain John Tavares scored his first postseason hat-trick as the Toronto Maples Leafs avenged a Game One rout with a 7-2 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, leveling the opening round Stanley Cup playoff best-of-seven series at 1-1. Leafs fans had their fingers on the panic button after a 7-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday, booing the team off the ice.

Olympics-IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing' - Swiatek

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendation to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition as neutrals is "confusing" because Ukraine is still under attack, tennis world number one Iga Swiatek said. The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but is now eager to see athletes come back across all sports and have a chance to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Soccer-Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and the manner of their Europa League quarter-final exit was "unacceptable" after the Premier League side lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Thursday. Youssef En Nesyri scored twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla, 13th in LaLiga, cast aside their domestic struggles to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

MLB roundup: 9th-inning slam lifts Dodgers over Cubs

Rookie James Outman clubbed a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning, his second homer of the night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers cooled off the host Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 victory on Thursday night. Outman also homered in the third, one inning after Max Muncy's eighth home run of the season for Los Angeles. David Peralta and Miguel Vargas each had two hits for the Dodgers, who got three-plus innings of two-run, five-hit ball from starter Michael Grove before he left with a right groin strain.

Baseball-Scherzer faces 10-game suspension for foreign substance

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances, the Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Thursday. Scherzer was ejected before the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after umpire Phil Cuzzi examined his glove and discovered a sticky substance that the pitcher argued was a combination of sweat and rosin.

Soccer-Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Both En Nesyri's goals came from mistakes by United goalkeeper David de Gea while trying to play the ball with his feet and it was a listless and error-strewn performance by the English side.

Tennis-Rybakina retires with lower back injury in Stuttgart

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina suffered an injury setback ahead of the French Open after she retired with a lower back issue in her last 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday. The Kazakh player won only one point in the opening set and called for a medical timeout in the second when she was 2-1 down, the women's tour said.

