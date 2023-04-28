Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona reach women's Champions League final after 1-1 Chelsea draw

Barcelona continued to confidently push for a goal to increase their narrow advantage after the break and broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Graham Hansen, who nutmegged the Chelsea keeper with her strike from a tight angle. Chelsea grew into the game in the second half and equalised four minutes later when winger Guro Reiten found the net from a rebound following a counter-attack.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 03:41 IST
Soccer-Barcelona reach women's Champions League final after 1-1 Chelsea draw

A second-half goal by winger Caroline Graham Hansen earned Barcelona a 1-1 home draw against Chelsea in the second leg of their women's Champions League semi-final to give them an aggregate 2-1 win and seal a third consecutive final. Barcelona edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg after Graham Hansen's early strike and will face either Arsenal or VfL Wolfsburg in the final on June 3.

Arsenal and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 in the first leg in Germany. They will play the second leg in London on Monday. Barcelona could have opened the scoring early in the return leg through a close-range Graham Hansen goal but it was ruled out for a handball in the eighth minute.

Forwards Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey followed with two more chances for the hosts with the clash goalless at halftime. Barcelona continued to confidently push for a goal to increase their narrow advantage after the break and broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Graham Hansen, who nutmegged the Chelsea keeper with her strike from a tight angle.

Chelsea grew into the game in the second half and equalised four minutes later when winger Guro Reiten found the net from a rebound following a counter-attack. But despite Emma Hayes' side's push for the winner which would see the tie go into extra time, they lacked both time and chances to further add to the scoreline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023