Soccer-Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

Lionel Messi apologised to Paris St Germain and his team mates on Friday after being suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week and missing a training session as a result. French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient on Sunday.

Soccer-EFL agrees record broadcasting deal with Sky Sports

The English Football League (EFL) has approved a record broadcasting deal with Sky Sports worth 935 million pounds ($1.18 billion) over a five-year period, a 50% increase on the value of the current rights agreement, it said on Friday. EFL clubs unanimously voted to accept the deal, which will see over 1,000 matches being broadcast or streamed from the 2024-25 to 2028-29 seasons.

Tennis-Recovering Nadal skips Italian Open to cast doubts over Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Italian Open as he has yet to regain full fitness from the hip injury he sustained at January's Australian Open, casting further doubt over his participation in the French Open. Nadal, a 14-times Roland Garros champion, skipped the ongoing Madrid Open and has also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Athletics-Richardson storms to 100m win in Diamond League, Kerley wins 200m

Sha'Carri Richardson left her rivals in the dust as the American streaked to 100 metres victory in the first Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha on Friday. Richardson, who was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before she accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for cannabis, set a meet record in Doha with a time of 10.76 seconds.

Motor racing-F1 should strike deal while iron is hot, says rights holders

Liberty Media, the commercial rights holders of Formula One, said on Friday that the time was right to draw up a new Concorde Agreement with FIA and the 10 teams with the sport riding a massive wave of popularity. Liberty Media CEO and President Greg Maffei said stakeholders should come together, "strike while the iron is hot" and extend the current agreement that runs through 2025.

Volleyball-Olympic champion surprised by five-year ban after post threatening Brazilian president

Olympic volleyball champion Wallace de Souza, who was banned for five years after writing a post on social media in which he appeared to endorse violence against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Friday his punishment was disproportionate. Wallace was originally suspended by the Brazilian Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission (CECOB) for a year from representing the Brazil national team and for 90 days from national competitions.

Soccer-Serbia's Mladenovic banned for three months after Polish Cup final mayhem

Serbia's Legia Warsaw defender Filip Mladenovic has been suspended for three months, the Polish football association (PZPN) said on Friday, after he hit three opposing players following their Polish Cup final victory. Legia lifted their 20th Polish Cup trophy on Tuesday with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over league leaders Rakow Czestochowa, after the game had finished goalless.

Soccer-Selke double helps Cologne end Leverkusen's 14-game unbeaten run

Bayer Leverkusen slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Cologne on Friday to end their 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions and put their European spot in danger with three Bundesliga matches remaining. Cologne's Davie Selke struck twice in the first half -- either side of Amine Adli's equaliser -- to give them their third straight away win, their longest winning run away from home in 31 years.

Tennis-Birthday boy Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by storming into the Madrid Open final with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Borna Coric on Friday to stay on track for his fourth title of the season. In Sunday's title clash, the top-seeded Spaniard will face off against lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff who battled from a set down to beat qualifier Aslan Karatsev 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Motor racing-Verstappen top as Leclerc crashes in Miami practice

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen lapped fastest while Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the barriers in second practice for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Friday. Leclerc went off at turn eight, the car snapping and locking up as it went nose first into the barriers and wrecked the front suspension.

