Soccer-Urawa beat Al-Hilal to win Asian Champions League title

Urawa Red Diamonds claimed the Asian Champions League title on Saturday as Andre Carrillo's own goal earned the Japanese side a 1-0 victory over defending champions Al-Hilal at Saitama Stadium and a 2-1 aggregate win.

Carrillo put the ball in his own net three minutes into the second half to ensure Urawa won the title for the third time, following their victories in 2007 and 2017.

