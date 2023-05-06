Left Menu

Rohit should take a break for time being: Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the woefully out-of-form India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma should take a break from the IPL and instead prepare in earnest for the upcoming World Test Championship WTC final against Australia.Gavaskar believes the confidence of Rohit has been hurt after a prolonged run of poor scores in the T20 league.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:54 IST
Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the woefully out-of-form India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma should take a break from the IPL and instead prepare in earnest for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Gavaskar believes the confidence of Rohit has been hurt after a prolonged run of poor scores in the T20 league. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, ''I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final. ''He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself.'' The WTC final is scheduled to be held at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Rohit's barren run with the willow continued as Chennai Super Kings broke a 13-year-old home jinx against Mumbai Indians with an easy six-wicket victory at the Chepauk on Saturday.

The Indian skipper's horrid run in IPL since the last edition continued as he failed to trouble the scorer for the second match in succession, leading to MI settling for a below-par 139 for eight against CSK.

It was a forgettable outing for Mumbai Indians and the biggest setback for them was the current form of their skipper, who was dismissed within the powerplay for the eighth time in this edition of the league.

