Horse racing-Mage wins Kentucky Derby

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to capture the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. The chestnut colt, who went off at 15-1 odds, sped up on the last stretch to take the lead and cross the finish line ahead of Two Phil's, who was second, and Angel of Empire, one of the top three favorites who finished in third place.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 05:14 IST
The chestnut colt, who went off at 15-1 odds, sped up on the last stretch to take the lead and cross the finish line ahead of Two Phil's, who was second, and Angel of Empire, one of the top three favorites who finished in third place. The victory was the first Kentucky Derby win for Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado and Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano, who won the Run for the Roses after 16 attempts.

"I never give up, I always try hard, took a lot to get here I finally get it," said Castellano. "I'm blessed. Thank you for the opportunity to run this horse, that has a lot of heart." An emotional Delgado added: "When I arrived to the US my first dream was go to Kentucky. I was sure that the horse was very good."

The Preakness Stakes, second leg of the Triple Crown, will be run on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, followed by the Belmont Stakes three weeks later on June 10.

