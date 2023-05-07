Left Menu

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to field against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 15:20 IST
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. "We will bowl first. It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out," Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya said at the time of toss.

"We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced to change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan.

LSG Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh and Prerak Mankad. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

GT Impact subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi and Jayant Yadav. (ANI)

