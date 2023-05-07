Left Menu

Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary set new 5000m national records

Avinash Sable improved his own national record in the men's 5000m race at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:22 IST
Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary set new 5000m national records
Avinash Sable (Photo: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Avinash Sable improved his own national record in the men's 5000m race at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 while Parul Chaudhary broke a 13-year-old national mark in the women's 5000m in Los Angeles, USA on Sunday. In his first event of 2023, Sable finished 12th at the Los Angeles athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, with a timing of 13:19.30. He bettered his own previous best mark of 13:25.65 achieved at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano last year.

At San Juan Capistrano, Sable had broken the long-standing national record of 13:29.70 held by Bahadur Singh since 1992. Sable also holds the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, courtesy of a silver medal-winning 8:11.20 run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian athlete also participated in the men's 10,000m race at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium later in the day but logged a DNF.

Cooper Teare clocked 13:12.73 to win the men's 5000m race at the Sound Running Track Fest 2023. Later in the day, the Indian athlete competed in the men's 10,000m race at Hilmer Lodge Stadium but finished dead last. Cooper Teare won the men's 5000m race in 13:12.73 seconds at the Sound Running Track Fest 2023.

Parul Chaudhary of India finished tenth in a 21-woman field with a national record-setting time of 15:10.35 in the women's 5000m race. Josette Andrews won the race in 14:43.36. Chaudhary broke Preeja Sreedharan's previous national record of 15:15.89, established at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Surprisingly, Chaudhary broke the women's 3000m national record in Los Angeles last year during the Sound Running Sunset Tour. Among the other Indians in the fray at LA, Shankar Lal Swami clocked 8:42.92 to finish 15th in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, competing in the men's 1500m, clocked a new personal best of 3:39.89 to finish 11th. Lili Das finished 24th in the women's 1500m race with a timing of 4:19.87. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023