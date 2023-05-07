Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary set new 5000m national records

Avinash Sable improved his own national record in the men's 5000m race at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 while Parul Chaudhary broke a 13-year-old national mark in the women's 5000m in Los Angeles, USA on Sunday. In his first event of 2023, Sable finished 12th at the Los Angeles athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, with a timing of 13:19.30. He bettered his own previous best mark of 13:25.65 achieved at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano last year.

At San Juan Capistrano, Sable had broken the long-standing national record of 13:29.70 held by Bahadur Singh since 1992. Sable also holds the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, courtesy of a silver medal-winning 8:11.20 run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian athlete also participated in the men's 10,000m race at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium later in the day but logged a DNF.

Cooper Teare clocked 13:12.73 to win the men's 5000m race at the Sound Running Track Fest 2023. Later in the day, the Indian athlete competed in the men's 10,000m race at Hilmer Lodge Stadium but finished dead last. Cooper Teare won the men's 5000m race in 13:12.73 seconds at the Sound Running Track Fest 2023.

Parul Chaudhary of India finished tenth in a 21-woman field with a national record-setting time of 15:10.35 in the women's 5000m race. Josette Andrews won the race in 14:43.36. Chaudhary broke Preeja Sreedharan's previous national record of 15:15.89, established at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Surprisingly, Chaudhary broke the women's 3000m national record in Los Angeles last year during the Sound Running Sunset Tour. Among the other Indians in the fray at LA, Shankar Lal Swami clocked 8:42.92 to finish 15th in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, competing in the men's 1500m, clocked a new personal best of 3:39.89 to finish 11th. Lili Das finished 24th in the women's 1500m race with a timing of 4:19.87. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)