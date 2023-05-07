"Nobody knows just how far he can go," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Rodrygo's potential

As Los Blancos secured their 20th Copa del Rey title, Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the Brazilian winger Rodrygo's impressive brace allowing them to lift the championship against Osasuna by 2-1 on Sunday. Ancelotti defined Rodrygo as an elegant player who makes unpredictable movements which allows him to score goals. Even though Real Madrid capped off an impressive overall attacking display, Rodrygo still managed to steal the limelight. Ancelotti believes that his potential as a player is limitless.

"Nobody knows just how far he can go. He's a very elegant player, who's movement is amazing and he scores goals. He's progressing spectacularly." "We played really well for the first half an hour, Vini Jr. was unstoppable. Then I don't know what happened and I calmed him down a bit. This team needs to do one thing, and one thing only: play good football. Anything else is a loss of control and concentration. We didn't start the second half well, we struggled a bit and they levelled, but fortunately, Rodrygo changed the course of the game," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the match.

After their monumental victory, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on their mindset as they head towards a crucial tie against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. "All I can do is thank this squad, this club and these fans. Tonight we achieved something hugely significant, winning every possible trophy in two years. Now we're preparing for a big game on Tuesday and we're heading into it with morale sky high, we're happy and excited. I'm delighted right now but I'm very tired. Tomorrow we'll realise all we've achieved over these two seasons."

At the age of 22, Rodrygo has already produced some memorable moments for Real Madrid. After his goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. He could once again turn out to be the player who can turn the tides in favour of the Los Blancos. Real Madrid will face Manchester City on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (ANI)

