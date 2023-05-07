Sports News Roundup: Leclerc angry with himself as a repeat offender; Red Sox drop Phils for 8th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Lyles wins 150m at Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles retained the upper hand in his rivalry with fellow American Erriyon Knighton on Saturday, taking first place in the 150 metres at the Atlanta City Games as he steps up preparations to defend his 200m crown at this year's World Championships. Lyles, bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, scorched to victory in 14.56 seconds to become the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance behind Jamaican Usain Bolt and compatriot Tyson Gay. The 150m is not a World Athletics-recognised event.

Motor racing-Leclerc angry with himself as a repeat offender

An unhappy Charles Leclerc blamed himself after the Ferrari Formula One driver's second crash in two days brought an early end to qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday. The mistake also left rivals cursing, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen ending up ninth on the starting grid for Sunday's race after being unable to get in a flying lap.

Tennis-Sabalenka hoping to extend 'amazing' rivalry with Swiatek after Madrid win

Aryna Sabalenka beat world number one Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open in the pair's second clash in a final this year, with the Belarusian saying she hopes their burgeoning rivalry will continue to enthral tennis fans throughout the season. The world number two had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month's Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Cricket-Gavaskar suggests IPL break for struggling Rohit before WTC final

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has advised India captain Rohit Sharma to take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to keep himself fit and fresh for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit fell for his 16th duck in IPL, most by any batters in the tournament's history, in Saturday's defeat by Chennai Super Kings and now has five runs from four innings.

Soccer-Kane an inspiration for Spurs' squad, says Mason

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is setting an example for others at the club to follow with his "elite mindset", interim manager Ryan Mason said after the striker scored the winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. Kane headed home in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer's tally of 260.

Horse racing-Mage sprints to victory at the Kentucky Derby

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to capture the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. Mage, who finished second in the Florida Derby last month, finished the 1-1/4-mile race in two minutes and 1.57 seconds.

MLB roundup: Red Sox drop Phils for 8th straight win

Rafael Devers highlighted his three-hit performance with a two-run double to ignite a five-run fourth inning, lifting the surging Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Boston's Rob Refsnyder ripped a two-run double, Christian Arroyo had a two-run single and Reese McGuire added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who have scored 59 runs during their eight-game winning streak.

Boxing-Home hero Alvarez seals unanimous victory over Ryder to retain titles

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retained his titles in style with a unanimous victory over Britain's John Ryder in front of a home crowd in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday. Alvarez was the significantly busier fighter in the early exchanges, leaving Ryder with blood seeping from his nose in the third round before sending the Briton to the canvas in the fifth with a big left-right combination.

Motor racing-Alonso starts on front row in Miami but win a long shot

Fernando Alonso will start the Miami Grand Prix on the front row alongside pole sitter Sergio Perez, providing Aston Martin the chance for a win, believes team principal Mike Krack.

Alonso, however, does not quite see the same opportunity and expects to have a hard-charging Max Verstappen's Red Bull filling his mirrors by the midway point of the 57-lap race on the 3.36 mile (5.41km) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Soccer-Man City climb four points clear of Arsenal in title race

Manchester City continued their seemingly unstoppable charge towards a third consecutive Premier League title with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday that put them four points clear of Arsenal. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for Man City, but missed a late penalty that left manager Pep Guardiola enraged after the Spaniard had called for Erling Haaland to take it, with Leeds grabbing a goal back a minute later.

(With inputs from agencies.)