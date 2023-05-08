Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot in Rome after Madrid triumph

Carlos Alcaraz is raring to get to Italy next week to compete in the Rome Masters for the first time in his career and reclaim the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic. After retaining his title in Madrid on Sunday by beating lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3, Alcaraz only has to show up and play in Rome to leapfrog Djokovic.

Motor racing-In a fickle sporting world F1 understands it's "Entertain to Survive"

Formula One spent much of the build-up to Sunday's Miami Grand Prix shrugging off criticism it had become boring and uncompetitive with Red Bull in a league of their own winning every race. While Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium that hosts the race, cannot do anything about the on track product, they have upped their entertainment game by adding new glitzy elements to the total 'fan experience'.

Soccer-Paris St Germain close on Ligue 1 title with 3-1 win at Troyes

Paris St Germain moved a step closer to retaining the Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz on Sunday. The win took PSG to 78 points from 34 games, six points clear of Lens and eight in front of Olympique de Marseille with four more rounds of games remaining this season.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Miami from ninth on the grid

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the starting grid, with the fastest lap, on Sunday to extend his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez. Red Bull's fourth one-two finish in five races dealt a blow to Mexican Perez's hopes of wresting the overall lead from the double world champion in Miami after securing pole position on Saturday.

Tennis-Murray earns first title since 2019 with Aix-en-Provence Challenger win

Briton Andy Murray bounced back to beat number 17 American Tommy Paul 2-6 6-1 6-2 on Sunday in the Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour final, earning his first title at any level since 2019. The three-time major winner converted four of nine breakpoints to claim his first clay title since 2016, a boost for the 35-year-old who said he hoped to play the French Open later this month despite suffering early exits from Madrid and Monaco.

NBA-Harden says 76ers taking confidence on the road after leveling series

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to Boston with "huge confidence" this week after winning Game 4 116-115 against the Celtics on Sunday to level their conference semi-final series courtesy of another clutch three-pointer from James Harden. The 10-times NBA All-Star pushed the game into overtime with a floating jump shot and sealed it with 18 seconds left in overtime with a 24-foot jumper off an assist from newly minted MVP Joel Embiid.

Horse racing-Mage sprints to victory at the Kentucky Derby

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to capture the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. Mage, who finished second in the Florida Derby last month, finished the 1-1/4-mile race in two minutes and 1.57 seconds.

Soccer-Arsenal win 2-0 at Newcastle to stay in title hunt

Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point. Defeat would have left Arsenal's hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard's brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory.

Tennis-Lucky loser Struff hopes Madrid run marks a turning point in his career

Jan-Lennard Struff is hoping his run to the Madrid Open final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz will mark a turning point in his career. "It was an incredible journey that felt a lot longer than two weeks here in Madrid," the German, who became the first lucky loser to reach the final of a Masters 1000 event, told a news conference after Alcaraz beat him 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Sunday.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Struff to clinch back-to-back Madrid titles

World number two Carlos Alcaraz beat lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the Madrid Open final on Sunday to defend last year's title and win his fourth ATP Tour trophy of the year and his tenth overall. Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season, came back in top form last month to win the Barcelona Open for the second consecutive year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)