Left Menu

Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicisation of sports

Beijing has repeatedly said it opposes any attempts to politicise sporting events. After a match between Hong Kong and Iran at the World Ice Hockey championships in Bosnia in February, a song linked to Hong Kong's anti-government protests in 2019 was played instead of China's March of the Volunteers anthem, resulting in condemnation from government authorities and an investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 08:57 IST
Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicisation of sports

China wants to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to oppose the politicisation of sports, Premier Li Qiang said, after protests over human rights and the playing of a Hong Kong protest-linked song at some events angered Beijing. Premier Li made the comments at a meeting with IOC head Thomas Bach in Beijing over the weekend, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Li's comments come after countries including Canada, the United States and Britain held a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic games in Beijing last year over concerns about China's human rights. China at the time called the boycotts "political posturing" and a smear campaign. "Li said that China is willing to work together with the IOC to oppose the politicisation of sports and to make greater contribution to the Olympic movement," Xinhua reported.

Bach said China plays an important role in maintaining world peace and promoting mutual development and IOC is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to promote the development of the Olympic movement. Beijing has repeatedly said it opposes any attempts to politicise sporting events.

After a match between Hong Kong and Iran at the World Ice Hockey championships in Bosnia in February, a song linked to Hong Kong's anti-government protests in 2019 was played instead of China's March of the Volunteers anthem, resulting in condemnation from government authorities and an investigation. A similar occurrence happened during a match between Hong Kong and South Korea at the Asian Rugby Seven series tournament in Incheon last November when the protest song was played.

Hong Kong's government said it deplored the playing of the incorrect song and has since issued a set of guidelines to sports teams in the city to ensure the right anthem is played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023