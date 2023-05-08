My players had revenge in their minds after last year: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal reclaimed the top spot in the premier league table by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James' Park. Their season came crashing down last year when 2-0 defeat meant a top-four finish was out of their hands going into the final weekend - but this is a more resilient and battle-hardened group now. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta admitted that defeat was part of the motivation ahead of this game. "My players had revenge in their minds after last year," he said.

It leaves the Gunners a point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who still have a game in hand. It might prove a chase in vain but Arsenal are staying hot on Manchester City's heels as this fascinating title race rolls on.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville was impressed with what he saw from the Gunners. "I thought they might get eaten alive [on Sunday]. The atmosphere was ferocious. Arsenal grew up here a lot. Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said to get Thomas Partey back in there. The class Martin Odegaard showed in the first 30 minutes was outstanding. Jorginho composed his team-mates and guided them. (Gabriel) Martinelli and (Bukayo) Saka are still not at their best but the composure from Odegaard and Jorginho was there for all to see."

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 14th minute of the match. The second goal came as an own goal scored by Fabian Schar in the 71st minute. Arsenal had a total of 10 shots out of which five were on target. They had 45 per cent possession in the match and their total passes were 346.

Newcastle United took 12 shots out of which six were on target. They had more possession than Arsenal during the game, 55 per cent. Their total passes were 345. The passing accuracy of both teams was 79 per cent.

Arsenal are currently in the second spot in the premier league with 81 points. Their next three premier league fixtures are against Brighton Hove & Albion on May 14, Nottingham Forest on May 20 and Wolves on May 28. (ANI)

