Left Menu

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in crucial clash

PBKS is at the seventh spot in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth position in the points table with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points. KKR had won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad while PBKS had lost their last match against Mumbai Indians.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:21 IST
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in crucial clash
Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. PBKS is at the seventh spot in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth position in the points table with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points. KKR had won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad while PBKS had lost their last match against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab replaced Matthew Short with Bhanuka Rajapaksa while KKR fielded an unchanged side. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We gonna bat first. The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good total. That is a good thing that we are scoring 200. One change, Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes in place of Matt Short."

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana also said at the toss, "The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that spin can come more into play." Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023