Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Jokic fined $25,000, will not be suspended for Ishbia incident

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will not face a suspension after making contact with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of their conference semi-finals playoff series on Sunday. The NBA handed Jokic a $25,000 fine after he made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away from him and again when the game ball went further into the crowd at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

Olympics-U.S. man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

A man that U.S. prosecutors charged with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics pleaded guilty on Monday, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York said. Eric Lira, 43, last year became the first individual charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a federal law that allows criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors.

Boxing-IBA called on countries to withdraw from boxing tournament over US participation

The International Boxing Association (IBA) demanded countries withdraw from an event in the Czech Republic due to what it called "the illegitimate participation of US athletes and officials", the IBA said on Monday. The IBA said it wrote to all participating national federations on Friday, urging them to withdraw immediately from the 53rd International Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Tournament "Grand Prix".

Soccer-Three players investigated by prosecutors after brawl in Argentine derby

River Plate's Agustin Palavecino and Boca Juniors' Marcos Rojo and Luis Vazquez are under investigation by Buenos Aires prosecutors, Argentine media reported, following a fiery brawl that led to seven red cards in River's 1-0 win in the Argentine derby on Sunday. As the 'Superclasico' between Argentina's two most popular teams was heading for a goalless draw, the referee awarded a stoppage-time penalty to River that Miguel Angel Borja converted to hand the league leaders victory, leaving defending champions Boca 13th in the table.

Soccer-Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women's honour at the awards ceremony on Monday. Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer-Nottingham Forest edge Southampton to escape drop zone

Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival hopes got a massive boost as Taiwo Awoniyi's brace helped them to a 4-3 home win over bottom club Southampton whose 10-year stay in the top flight looked to be coming to an end on Monday. A nerve-jangling City Ground clash exposed the defensive frailties of both sides with Nigerian striker Awoniyi scoring twice within four minutes early on to give his side control before Carlos Alcaraz hit back for the visitors.

Cycling-Matthews wins stage three of Giro d'Italia, Evenepoel extends lead

Australian Michael Matthews timed his final effort to perfection to win a rain-affected stage three at the Giro d'Italia on Monday, following a 216-km ride from Vasto to Melfi.

Matthews and Mads Pedersen were neck-and-neck until the final corner, but the Australian, who was set up perfectly by his Jayco-AlUla team, moved in front on the home straight to emerge victorious and claim a first stage win at the Giro since 2015.

Golf-Furyk named as third U.S. vice captain for Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for leadership and experience, named Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains on Monday for this year's event in Italy. Furyk boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in the biennial competition between the United States and Europe in nine consecutive editions from 1997 while serving as captain in 2018 and vice captain in 2016 and 2021.

Motor racing-Leclerc says Ferrari 'struggling like crazy" with their car

Ferrari are struggling with an inconsistent car that is competitive in qualifying but off pace in the race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said after a difficult Miami Grand Prix. The Italian team's next outing is a home one at Imola and fans will be apprehensive after a weekend that delivered far less than hoped for.

NHL-Toronto face high-stakes uphill climb in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not won a game since being labelled Stanley Cup favourites ahead of the second round of the playoffs and, barring a stunning turnaround, are headed for what could be a turbulent offseason of major change. It is a far cry from nine days ago when the Maple Leafs finally exorcised their postseason demons to reach the second round for the first time since 2004 after having lost their opening playoff series in each of the last six years.

