Soccer-Cambodia FA president reverses decision to resign after appeal from PM

A day after announcing his resignation as president of Cambodia's soccer federation, Sao Sokha said he would stay on in the role following appeals from the country's prime minister and fans. Sokha said on Sunday he would resign to "prove my responsibility" after Cambodia's Under-22 team lost 2-0 to Myanmar in Phnom Penh in their third group match at the Southeast Asian Games.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on behalf of the government, urged Sokha to reverse his decision and said Cambodian soccer had gradually improved under his guidance. "I accept the appeals of Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Kingdom's football lovers ... who convinced me to continue my mandate as elected head of the Football Federation of Cambodia," Sokha said in a statement on Monday.

"In response to the trust of the prime minister and all football fans in Cambodia, I appeal to all clubs to continue to reform and develop all sections of football," added Sokha, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. Cambodia is hosting the SEA Games from May 5-17.

