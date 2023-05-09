Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat is mental, not technical: Sehwag

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is suffering from a mental block and there is no technical problem with his batting, said former India opener Virender Sehwag.Rohit has been struggling for runs this IPL season, having scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:06 IST
Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat is mental, not technical: Sehwag
Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is suffering from a ''mental block'' and there is no technical problem with his batting, said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Rohit has been struggling for runs this IPL season, having scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89. In the last two games, he couldn't open his account.

In fact, Rohit got his 16th duck, the most in IPL history, during the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

''Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block,'' Sehwag said on on Star Sports' Cricket Live. ''There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.'' Five-time champions MI are languishing at the seventh spot with 10 points following five losses and as many wins. They suffered a six-wicket loss to CSK in their last match after a poor start saw them managing just 139 for eight, a target overhauled by their opponents in 17.4 overs.

Opening the innings, Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan scored just 6 and 7 respectively and former Australia batter Aaron Finch said the Mumbai openers look confused and they should learn from the way CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad goes about his business.

''MI's opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls,'' Finch said.

As Rohit struggles, Virat Kohli is having a stellar run with the bat, having amassed 419 runs so far in the IPL, though his strike rate has been questioned at times.

Hailing his consistent run over the years, former South African spinner Imran Tahir said, ''Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs.

''You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. ''What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023