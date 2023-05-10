Left Menu

Tennis-Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener

The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov. "I was ready for it.

Tennis-Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener
Former world number three Stan Wawrinka shone following a rain delay at the Italian Open on Wednesday as the oldest player in the men's draw powered past Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

"I was ready for it. I'm playing well. It was a good first match and I'm really happy to get through again," Wawrinka said. "I have been working hard to get to this level. This year I'm playing much better, but I need to win more matches. "That's what I'm missing a bit, the confidence to win more matches. But in general the level is great."

Joining the three-times Grand Slam champion in the next round was Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who downed 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 7-6(7) 6-3 to earn a meeting with Novak Djokovic. Former world number one Andy Murray will take on Italian wild card Fabio Fognini later in the evening as he continues his preparations for the French Open starting later this month.

STEPHENS CRUISES In the women's tournament, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4 6-1 to open her Rome campaign in style following her triumph in Saint Malo last week.

Up next for the American is two-times major champion Victoria Azarenka. Lesia Tsurenko overcame two-times champion Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 in an all-Ukrainian clash, the latter having returned to the WTA tour at the Charleston Open last month following her maternity break.

Colombia's Camila Osorio battled from 5-2 down in the last set and saved three match points to defeat Varvara Gracheva 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(4), while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Sara Errani 6-1 6-1 to set up a meeting with the top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

