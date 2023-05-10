Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

A false accounting case against Juventus could be shifted from the soccer club's home city of Turin to either Milan or Rome at the request of defence lawyers, judicial and legal sources said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:44 IST
Soccer-Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

A false accounting case against Juventus could be shifted from the soccer club's home city of Turin to either Milan or Rome at the request of defence lawyers, judicial and legal sources said on Wednesday. Judge Marco Picco has asked Italy's top court to decide on the request in a move that will slow down proceedings.

The judge held a first hearing behind closed doors in March to start to examine whether former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself should face trial over allegations of false accounting at Italy's most successful soccer team. Lawyers for the defendants argued that the case should be transferred to Milan, where the club is listed on the stock market, or Rome while local prosecutors want to keep it in Turin.

Italy's highest court is not bound make a decision in any specific time frame and legal and judicial sources say it could take months. A transfer to another venue would result in a considerable delay to the proceedings, because the case files, according to Italian law, would have to be sent to the new city's prosecutors and the process move back a few steps.

If the case stays in Turin, the next hearing will not be until Oct. 26. Last December, prosecutors requested that the defendants face trial after investigating the club's accounting and statements made to financial markets in three recent years.

The Turin criminal investigation has triggered a separate inquiry by Italy's soccer authorities which initially resulted in a 15-point deduction for Juventus this season. That was overturned pending a new hearing by the soccer authorities. Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023