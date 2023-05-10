Left Menu

Frank Lampard pinpoints area of improvement for Chelsea

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard has pointed out one of the key areas that will help them progress towards more consistency.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:43 IST
Frank Lampard pinpoints area of improvement for Chelsea
Frank Lampard (Photo: Twitter/Chelsea). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard has pointed out one of the key areas that will help them progress towards more consistency. The instability and the constant changes in Chelsea's playing eleven have proved to be a hindrance to their ability to operate as a team.

"In a broad sense, and I am not just talking about myself, this season the numbers show that we are the team that changes it's 11 the most, so coming in at this point for me is trying to find the connections within the team, the partnerships within the team, which are crucial," Frank Lampard said while speaking to Chelsea. "We all know the great teams out there that we have witnessed over the last however many years, and you can name the connections in them."

"When those things are not settled, it is very hard to get a consistency of what you want and you end up searching for it. That can be difficult and that is probably why people call it transition and that is a challenge." The Blues still have four games in their hands and even though they are likely to miss out on European football, Lampard would still try to lay the groundwork to ensure success for next season.

"In my position now, as much as we want results, because results will get thrown in your face, we also need to try to find those little connections within the team for what will be going forward." "Some of the younger players who have come into the club have maybe not had the opportunity to settle, to feel comfortable in the team, to understand that the full-back is going to overlap them or the midfield player is going to support them," Lampard concluded.

Chelsea are set to face Nottingham Forest at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023