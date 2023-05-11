Left Menu

Brazil prosecutors charge 16 in alleged soccer match-fixing scheme

Brazilian state prosecutors charged 16 people, including seven professional soccer players, with alleged match-fixing, in what threatens to be one of the largest such scandals since Brazil legalized sports gambling in 2018. Prosecutors from Goias state said that the alleged offenses took place in 13 soccer matches, including eight that were played in the 2022 Brazilian league.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 01:42 IST
Brazil prosecutors charge 16 in alleged soccer match-fixing scheme

Brazilian state prosecutors charged 16 people, including seven professional soccer players, with alleged match-fixing, in what threatens to be one of the largest such scandals since Brazil legalized sports gambling in 2018. Prosecutors from Goias state said that the alleged offenses took place in 13 soccer matches, including eight that were played in the 2022 Brazilian league. Players from clubs such as Santos, Juventude and Cuiaba were among the accused.

In the charging documents, the prosecutors alleged that a criminal gang paid players to commit infractions. The gang would then bet on such outcomes and win payouts when the offenses occurred. The group would offer up to 500,000 reais ($100,000) as an upfront payment to the players, the prosecutors alleged.

"It is a specialized operation aimed at the enticement and co-opting of professional athletes for financial gain," said the prosecutors. Sports betting has only been legal in Brazil since 2018 when the country allowed online gambling. It has exploded since then, and gambling adverts are often prominent during, before and after soccer matches. Brazil is currently preparing laws to tax and regulate the sector.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023