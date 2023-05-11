Left Menu

NBA: Warriors stage amazing fightback to clinch win over Lakers

Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Centre Stadium in California. The Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Final with the final score of 121-106.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:12 IST
NBA: Warriors stage amazing fightback to clinch win over Lakers
Stephen Curry (Twitter: Photo/Warriors). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Centre Stadium in California. The Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Final with the final score of 121-106. In the first quarter of the game, Golden State Warriors attacked well and their overall performance was good. The Warriors won the first quarter by 32-28. The Lakers too gave them a good fight in the opening stages of the match.

Coming into the second quarter Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors took the lead and outcast their opponents in the attack. Los Angeles Lakers did a commendable job but failed to secure the win in the second quarter. The Warriors won the second quarter 38-31. The result of the third quarter came as a surprise as no one would have thought that the quarter would be ended in a draw. Stephen Curry's Warriors were the favourites to win the quarter but Lebron James and his side stopped them. The final score at the end was 23-23.

In the final quarter of the match, Golden State Warriors looked to seal the deal. They outplayed the Lakers and won the fourth quarter of the match. The final score at the end was 28-24. The final score of the Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals was 121-106 as Golden State Warriors acclaimed a vital win to keep the seven-match series alive.

The scoreline of the seven-match series is 3-2. The Lakers still have an advantage over the Warriors as they only need one win to secure thier place in the Final. Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry led the march. He scored 27 points, got three rebounds and gave eight assists. Teammate Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, got seven rebounds and gave five assists. Senior player Draymond Green also help his side win the game as he netted 20 points got nine rebounds and gave four assists.

Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James scored 25 points, got nine rebounds and gave three assists. Teammate Anthony Davis got 23 points, got nine rebounds and gave three assists but the Lakers ran out of luck as the Warriors had already cemented thier lead. Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals is scheduled at the Chase Centre Stadium on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023