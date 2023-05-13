Left Menu

Cycling-Healy claims Giro stage win as Evenepoel loses time

Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Filippo Zana took second and third place, respectively. On the second ascent of I Cappucini, triple Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic attacked and dropped his main rivals for the title, only for Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart to reel him in further up the road.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 20:55 IST
Cycling-Healy claims Giro stage win as Evenepoel loses time

Irishman Ben Healy's season got even better on Saturday when he won the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 207-km ride from Terni to Fossombrone, while pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel lost time. The 22-year-old EF Education-Easy Post rider Healy jumped away from the day's breakaway on the first of two ascents of the I Cappucini climb.

Healy went on to bag his third win of the season, after also taking a surprising fourth place in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic last month. Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Filippo Zana took second and third place, respectively.

On the second ascent of I Cappucini, triple Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic attacked and dropped his main rivals for the title, only for Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart to reel him in further up the road. Evenepoel, however, failed to sustain the pace and crossed the finish line 14 seconds behind those three, while Norway's Andreas Leknessund finished some 20 seconds further adrift though he retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

Leknessund leads Evenepoel by eight seconds overall with Roglic in third place, 38 seconds off the pace. Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro champion, moved up to sixth 56 seconds behind Leknessund. Sunday's stage nine is a 35km individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023