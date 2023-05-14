Left Menu

Rallying-Rovanpera heading for first win of season in Portugal

Toyota's world champion Kalle Rovanpera was heading for his first victory of the season after leading the Rally of Portugal by almost a minute on Saturday. Toyota's championship leader Elfyn Evans crashed out of the rally on Friday. Rovanpera, only a point off the championship lead after four rounds, is set to go top on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 00:47 IST
Rallying-Rovanpera heading for first win of season in Portugal

Toyota's world champion Kalle Rovanpera was heading for his first victory of the season after leading the Rally of Portugal by almost a minute on Saturday. The 22-year-old Finn won five of the day's seven gravel stages and has just four more to complete on Sunday, with an overnight lead of 57.5 seconds over Spaniard Dani Sordo in a Hyundai.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in third place, 11.1 seconds behind Sordo. Rovanpera had led by 10.8 seconds on Friday night but powered ahead on Saturday, the longest day of the rally over rough and dusty roads to the north-east of Porto and in the Cabreira mountains.

M-Sport Ford's Pierre-Louis Loubet retired with damaged steering on the longest stage of all, the 37.24km Amarante 1, with team mate Ott Tanak moving up to fifth and behind Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi. Toyota's championship leader Elfyn Evans crashed out of the rally on Friday.

Rovanpera, only a point off the championship lead after four rounds, is set to go top on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023