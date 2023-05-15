Left Menu

Mumbai City FC stars win big at Indian Football Awards 2023

Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC bagged three honours in the prestigious award ceremony.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:30 IST
A visual from the award function. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The annual Indian Football Awards organised by the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) took place at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim, on Saturday. Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC bagged three honours in the prestigious award ceremony.

Mumbai City FC ace winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and midfielder maestro Greg Stewart picked up the 'Indian Player of the Year' and Foreign Player of the Year' awards respectively. Meanwhile, head coach Des Buckingham was awarded the title of 'Coach of the Year.' Bengaluru FC prodigy Sivasakthi Narayanan was adjudged as the 'Youngest Player of the Year.'

Indian Football Awards is an annual award given by the FPAI in different categories on the basis of votes given by registered footballers. Here is the list of all award winners:

-Indian Player of the Year (Woman): Grace Dangmei -Young Indian Player of the Year (Woman): Naketa Bishnoi

-Young Player of the Year: Sivasakthi Narayanan -Indian Player of the Year: Lallianzuala Chhangte

-Foreign Player of the Year: Greg Stewart -Coach of the Year: Des Buckingham

Around 400 registered players had taken part in voting this time. The event was jointly hosted by Football Development Private Limited (FDPL) and the Football Players' Association of Sikkim (FPAS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

