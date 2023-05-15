Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen sign defender Grimaldo from Benfica on four-year deal

Bayer Leverkusen have signed former Spain youth international Alejandro Grimaldo for next season on a four-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. The 27-year-old Grimaldo, a product of Barcelona's youth system who also played for the Spanish club's reserves, had been at Benfica since 2016.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:12 IST
Bayer Leverkusen have signed former Spain youth international Alejandro Grimaldo for next season on a four-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. Leverkusen have flourished under Spanish coach Xabi Alonso since he took over in October last year, leading them from 16th to seventh in the league with two games remaining, and with a shot at a Europa Conference League spot.

They are also through to the Europa League semi-finals where they face AS Roma in the second leg this week after losing 1-0 in Italy. The 27-year-old Grimaldo, a product of Barcelona's youth system who also played for the Spanish club's reserves, had been at Benfica since 2016. He joins Leverkusen as a free agent.

"Alejandro Grimaldo is a speedy and skilled full back who is tactically very versatile," said Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes. "He is a threat in front of goal and has a lot of experience and quality." "We are happy that we could convince Alejandro of our long-term ambitious concept."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

