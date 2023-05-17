Left Menu

India end Sudhirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

PTI | Suzhou | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:07 IST
India end Sudhirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Already out of the knock-out race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudhirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie here on Wednesday.

Placed in the 'group of death', India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia -- two heavyweights of the game -- to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville.

HS Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu in just 28 minutes.

With nothing at stake, India fielded Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles in place of PV Sindhu and the youngster didn't disappoint, scoring a 21-16 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11 21-12 in the men's doubles to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the contest.

The women's doubles pair of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19 21-13 to hand India a consolation win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023