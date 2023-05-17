Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford's Toney handed eight-month ban by FA for breaching betting rules

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) for 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday. Toney will not be able to play for club or country until his suspension ends on Jan. 16, 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:58 IST
Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) for 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Toney will not be able to play for club or country until his suspension ends on Jan. 16, 2024. The 27-year-old has also been warned as to his future conduct. "The Brentford forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021," the FA said. "The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232."

The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission after a personal hearing. Toney can return to training for the final four months of his suspension starting from Sept. 17, 2023. "Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps," the Premier League club said.

