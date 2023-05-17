Paul Tierney to officiate FA Cup 2023 final between Manchester City and Manchester United

FA has officially announced the match officials for the Emirates FA Cup Final 2023 match which will be played between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 3. Hailing from Greater Manchester, Paul Tierney will officiate the Manchester derby at one of the biggest finals in football competition. Tierney expressed his happiness after he received the call on Monday.

"Obviously, I was really pleased to get the call on Monday morning, so it was a good start to the week as I was on my way to a training camp at St. George's Park," revealed Tierney as quoted by FA. "To referee the FA Cup Final is one of those things that you strive to do and it's always been one of my targets but it still takes a bit of time to sink in. It's a real honour for me and the rest of the team, and we're all thrilled to have been appointed for this game.

"It's a great fixture to be refereeing too and although there is the common assumption that because I'm from Wigan I must support one of them, I was actually born in Belfast and only moved to Wigan when I was eleven and it's actually going to be the first time that I've refereed a Manchester derby so I'm looking forward to it," Tierney concluded. Emirates FA Cup Final 2023 match officials: Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire FA), Assistant Referees: Neil Davies (London FA) and Scott Ledger (Sheffield & Hallamshire FA), Fourth Official: Peter Bankes (Liverpool FA), Reserve Assistant Referee: Adrian Holmes (West Riding FA), Video Assistant Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire FA) and Assistant VAR: Simon Long (Cornwall FA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)