Sikandar Raza reveals player who has impressed him most in PBKS squad

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been impressed most by the 29-year-old batter Jitesh Sharma in the Punjab Kings squad.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:04 IST
Sikandar Raza (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been impressed most by the 29-year-old batter Jitesh Sharma in the Punjab Kings squad. Jitesh and Sikandar are a part of the Indian Premier League outfit Punjab Kings and both players have clinched victories for PBKS with their explosive knocks.

Jitesh is known for his ability to strike the ball cleanly for a six. His short cameos for Punjab in the middle order have been one of the major reasons he is looking as a future prospect for the Indian cricket team in the limited-over format. "The guy that has impressed me the most is Jitesh Sharma. It would be great if he ends up playing for India. India being so top-heavy, imagine having a wicketkeeper who can bat like him down the order. That's a real plus. I think he has been the player to look out for," Raza said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While Jitesh Sharma has impressed everyone with his impressive performances, on the other hand, Sam Curran the most expensive pick in the history of IPL has failed to live up to the expectations. He was brought in by PBKS for a price tag of Rs 18.5 Cr. Even though he failed to perform with the bat and ball, Curran was on point when he assumed the role of captain in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Raza also shared some details on his performance as a captain.

"It is so professional in the IPL, believe me, there's very little that's said here. Everybody knows their roles. Everybody is clear about their roles, so when Sam captained, we had very little chat. He'd give me the field that I want, then leave it to me. This has been really great about the IPL that everyone is very clear about their individual roles. Rest of the things look after themselves," Raza included. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

