Left Menu

PBKS skipper Shikhar left frustrated after defeat to DC

We should have taken some wickets the way the ball was moving around, said Dhawan, whose bowlers allowed the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner stitch together a 94-run partnership.Shikhar said his decision to give the last over to left-arm spinner Brar too backfired as he ended up conceding 23 runs, including two wides.Even my decision to bowl a spinner Brar last over back-fired.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:05 IST
PBKS skipper Shikhar left frustrated after defeat to DC

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left ''frustrated'' after Delhi Capitals dealt a body blow to their chances of making the IPL 2023 play-offs here on Wednesday.

The 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals has all but ended PBKS' hopes in this edition of the tournament and the former India stand-in skipper attributed the defeat to some poor batting taken by him, including the decision to use left-arm spinner Harpeet Brar in the 20th over.

Delhi Capitals scored an above-par 213/2 and then restricted PBKS to 198/8 despite a herculean effort from PBKS' England batter Liam Livingstone, who smashed a 48-ball 94 and was out last ball.

''It was frustrating, but I don't think we bowled well in the first six overs. We should have taken some wickets the way the ball was moving around,'' said Dhawan, whose bowlers allowed the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner stitch together a 94-run partnership.

Shikhar said his decision to give the last over to left-arm spinner Brar too backfired as he ended up conceding 23 runs, including two wides.

''Even my decision to bowl a spinner (Brar) last over back-fired. And before that the fast bowlers didn't pitch the ball up in the powerplay. That was the plan but we didn't execute. It is hurting us. He also indicated that his bowlers' inability to stop the runs in powerplays could be a major factor in the team's likely failed campaign this season.

''Every powerplay we are giving 50-60 runs and not taking wickets,'' he added.

Delhi Capitals skipper also indicated he was not happy with the nearly half-a-dozen catches his fielders dropped, allowing PBKS to fight back and leaving him on tenterhooks till the very last over.

''It was a bad performance on the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. You want consistency from your home venue,'' said the Australian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023