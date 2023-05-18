IPL 2023: "Happy to be able to perform for the team", says DC batter Rossouw after win over PBKS

Following the 15-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Delhi Capitals (DC) Rilee Rossouw expressed happiness at being able to play a match-winning knock for his side. Livingstone's breathtaking knock of 94(48) proved to be insufficient against Delhi Capitals in the match at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the support staff. Chuffed that I could perform for the team. As Davey (David Warner) mentioned was a good wicket. Davey put up a good partnership at the top. I enjoyed some momentum coming in. Just shows that this game is not over till the last ball is bowled. Exceptional innings from Liam (Livingstone)," said Rossouw in a post-match presentation. Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) gave the team a fine start with a 94-run opening stand. Shaw also put on a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes. The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS. In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought his side within touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls. But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side. He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match. Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs, but was slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well.

Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock. With this, PBKS is in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses and a total of 12 points. Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak. DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side has 10 points. (ANI)

