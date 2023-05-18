Left Menu

Anurag Thakur hands over citations and trophies to National Sports Awardees

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ianuragthakur)
National Sports Awardees who could not receive their awards from the President of India earlier received the same along with citations from  Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur at his residence today.

The citations and trophy were handed over at a small gathering today where Indian Shooter Anjum Moudgil (Arjuna Award), Hockey coach Sarpal Singh (Dronacharya Award) and family members of late Tennis coach Naresh Kumar (Dronacharya Award) collected their awards.

While Anjum received her 2019 Arjuna award, Hockey coach Sarpal Singh received his 2021 Dronacharya award. Meanwhile, on behalf of the Late Naresh Kumar, his granddaughter, Shivanie Mirchandani received her grandfather's 2020 Dronacharya award from the Hon'ble Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

(With Inputs from PIB)

