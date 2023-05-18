Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:13 IST
SRH post 186 for 5 against RCB

Heinrich Klaasen struck a magnificent century to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Klaasen's 104 came from just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter for SRH who were invited to bat.

For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104; Michael Bracewell 2/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

