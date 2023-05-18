Jurgen Klopp will be unavailable on sideline in Liverpool's clash against Aston Villa

Left Menu

This punishment is a result of the comments he made to the media about match official Paul Tierney following Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield on April 30. Along with this he will also be fined £75,000 and has a further one-match touchline ban suspended until the end of next season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has been suspended from the sidelines for their clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, according to Sky Sports. This punishment is a result of the comments he made to the media about match official Paul Tierney following Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield on April 30. Along with this he will also be fined £75,000 and has a further one-match touchline ban suspended until the end of next season.

Klopp received a yellow card from Tierney for running to celebrate in front of fourth official John Brooks following Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner. After the match, he made some comments about Tierney and his relation. "We have our history with (Paul) Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. But again? He was reffing against Tottenham [in 2021] where Harry Kane should have got a red card. And I love this player, crazy player and I don't want him to get a red card, but he should. And it's Mr Tierney. It's really tricky and hard to understand," Klopp concluded. After the incident, Klopp reflected back on his actions and said that the incident shouldn't have happened at all.

"The whole situation is off," Klopp said of the touchline incident at a press conference. "Shouldn't have happened at all. That's how it is. It was out of emotion, was out of anger, in that moment." He wrote a letter in which he apologised for his touchline behaviour, accepting that it was deserving of a yellow card, and the "inappropriate" comments he made about Tierney.

Liverpool will now miss Klopp as they chase the Top 4 spot and a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. (ANI)

