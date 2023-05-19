Left Menu

"We've got Test cricket after IPL": Virat Kohli all set for World Test Championship Final

Viral Kohli won the "Player of the Match" in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad for his century while chasing a target of 187.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 08:39 IST
"We've got Test cricket after IPL": Virat Kohli all set for World Test Championship Final
Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli, after playing a match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday said that he wants to stay true to his techniques and not throw his wicket away, adding that India have got Test cricket coming up after the Indian Premier League. His statement was in regard to the upcoming World Test Champions final which will be played against Australia from June 7 to June 12 at the Oval Stadium in England.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli won the "Player of the Match" in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad for his century while chasing a target of 187. Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for RCB against SRH in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

After winning the "Player of the Match" award for his remarkable century, Kohli said at the post-match presentation that he does not want to throw his wicket easily by playing "so many fancy shots". "I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots - was having a chat with Aiden as well. We have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique. When I can make an impact in an important game, it gives me confidence, it gives the team confidence," he added.

India will play against Australia in the WTC final from June 7 to June 12 at the Oval Stadium in England. India is going into the finals with many forced changes at the last moment as few players are suffering from injuries.

Jasprite Bumrah was ruled out early followed by Shreyas Iyer, Jaydev Unadkat and later KL Rahul who sustained an injury in the ongoing IPL tournament. Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023