NBA Western Conference Final: Denver Nuggets defeat Lakers in Game 2, take advantage in series

Denver Nuggets defeated Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 in the Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals held at the Ball Arena in Denver on Friday. Denver Nuggets now have a two-game advantage over the Lakers in the seven-game series. They only need to win two more matches in order to secure a place in the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers failed to bounce back in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. In order to win the series they need to win back-to-back four games in a row. In Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

In the first quarter, the score was tied at 27 each. Both teams displayed brilliant defensive play. In the second quarter, the Lakers prevailed over the Nuggets as the score was 26-21. Coach of the Lakers Darvin Ham helped his side to take the lead into the game.

In the third quarter, Denver Nuggets came on top as they won the quarter by 28-26. In the fourth quarter, the Nuggets completely outplayed the Lakers as they won the quarter by 32-24. The last quarter of the match made the difference and the game was being taken away from the reach of the Lakers.

Denver Nugget's players gave an outstanding performance. Jamal Murray scored 37 points with 10 rebounds and gave five assists. Nikola Jokic also contributed to the win as he scored 23 points got 17 rebounds and gave 12 assists. From the Laker's side, Lebron James got 22 points with nine rebounds and 10 assists. Austin Reaves also got 22 points with three rebounds and five assists.

Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals will be played on May 21 in Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

