Rugby-Wales back row Tipuric announces surprise international retirement

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric has announced his retirement from international rugby with immediate effect months before the World Cup in France, a blow to coach Warren Gatland's plans to revive his side's fortunes. Tipuric, 33, captained Wales in the autumn internationals late last year and has 93 caps since making his debut in 2011 plus one appearance for the British & Irish Lions.

He was expected to be a key figure for Gatland in France, though he has battled with injury in recent seasons, including missing the entire 2021-22 campaign. "During the off season I've had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby," Tipuric said in a statement.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories. "I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

Tipuric was a central figure when Wales reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. His announcement on Friday comes a week before a 54-player extended Wales squad will meet up for a pre-World Cup training camp. He had been named in that selection by Gatland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)