Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mbeumo double as Brentford fight back to win at Tottenham

Brentford shrugged off an eight-month ban imposed on striker Ivan Toney as Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in their penultimate Premier League game of an impressive season. Harry Kane's 28th league goal of the campaign, a stunning free kick, put the hosts ahead and they dominated before halftime in their last home game of the season.

Cycling-German Denz takes second stage win at Giro, Armirail leads

German Nico Denz won stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday with another powerful sprint to the finish line of the rain-soaked 193km ride from Sierre to Cassano Magnago, while France's Bruno Armirail seized the leader's maglia rosa jersey. Bora-Hansgrohe's Denz launched his sprint with Israel-PremierTech's Gee and Alberto Bettiol in hot pursuit and narrowly claimed his second stage victory after winning stage 12 this week.

MLB roundup: Rafael Devers homers twice as Red Sox top Padres

Rafael Devers drove in four runs with two home runs and James Paxton held the struggling Padres to one run over six innings as the Boston Red Sox scored a 6-1 win in San Diego on Friday. Devers put the Red Sox ahead 1-0 with a homer leading off the second inning, then capped a five-run third with a 435-foot, three-run blast to straightaway center.

Tennis-Rune rallies past Ruud into Rome final

Holger Rune battled from a set and break down to seal a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 win over world number four Casper Ruud in an absorbing all-Scandinavian Italian Open semi-final on Saturday and meets Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev next. French and U.S. Open runner-up Ruud took a tight first set on the back of 22 winners, including 11 on his forehand, and looked well on course for a spot in the final after grabbing the first break of the match in the second set for a 4-2 lead.

Soccer-Liverpool top-four hopes hit despite late equaliser, Everton grab vital point

Roberto Firmino scored a late equaliser in his last home game for Liverpool to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side against Aston Villa that just about kept their hopes of a Premier League top-four finish alive on Saturday. Liverpool had won seven games in succession to make a late run for Champions League qualification but defeat by Villa would have guaranteed that Newcastle United and Manchester United finish in the top four.

Soccer-Late Mina strike earns Everton a precious point at Wolves

Yerry Mina equalised in the 99th minute as relegation-threatened Everton secured a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and a precious point in their bid to avoid dropping out of the Premier League. Wolves took the lead in the first half as winger Adama Traore carried the ball from the edge of his own box before his shot was parried into the path of Hwang Hee-Chan, who had a simple finish for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Golf-Rain and fireworks as PGA Championship third round gets underway

Golfers were preparing for a long, wet slog as third-round play got underway at the PGA Championships on Saturday and torrential rains rolled across Oak Hill Country Club. But there could also be a few fireworks among the dark clouds with LIV Golf standard bearers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, once famously embroiled in one of golf's most lively spats, paired together.

Soccer-Firmino scores late goal to keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser in his final appearance at Anfield for Liverpool to keep the Merseyside squad's slim chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League alive with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday. Firmino, who is one of four players leaving when his contract runs out, scored in the 89th minute to the delight of the crowd who serenaded the Brazilian after the final whistle.

Soccer-I'm staying at Real until 2024 - Ancelotti dismisses Brazil interest

Carlo Ancelotti ended any doubt about his immediate future on Saturday by saying he will honour the last year of his contract with Real Madrid amid interest from Brazil. Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position if he was available at the end of the European season.

Soccer-Man United beat Bournemouth to close on Champions League

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season. United moved on to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference and needing one point from home games against Chelsea and Fulham next week to seal a return to European club soccer's most prestigious competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)