Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli coach Spalletti denies rumours of offers from other clubs

The 64-year-old led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, but the speculation around the future of Italian coach came amid comments from President Aurelio De Laurentiis who said he didn't want to 'clip the wings' of his tactician. "I don't know what he meant by that, you'd have to ask him.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:35 IST
Soccer-Napoli coach Spalletti denies rumours of offers from other clubs
Napoli logo Image Credit: ANI

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti denied he has had offers from other clubs as rumours intensified in Italian media this week that he is set to leave the Serie A champions in the close season. The 64-year-old led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, but the speculation around the future of Italian coach came amid comments from President Aurelio De Laurentiis who said he didn't want to 'clip the wings' of his tactician.

"I don't know what he meant by that, you'd have to ask him. It is not linked to what we said to each other at dinner. As far as I am concerned, I don't need a pair of wings, but a pair of boots. I don't need wings to fly anywhere," Spalletti said in a press conference on Saturday. "There was no need to negotiate anything. I did not reject any salary increase... It is not true that I received offers from other clubs, that is false. It is false to say I am waiting for other clubs or that I turned down any proposals."

Spalletti added that the future was bright for Napoli and that the next goal would be European domination. "Even the president spoke of a great future, I think he said he has Champions League ambitions and he brought them from zero to here," he added. "You all agree that we have to fight to win the Champions League."

Napoli will receive the Scudetto trophy on June 4 and have three games left to play. They take on third-placed Inter Milan on Sunday and Spalletti said his side were motivated to get one over on their opponents. "They are Champions League finalists, deservedly so, I think we have beaten all teams in this league (season), except Inter at least once, so we have a strong motivation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023