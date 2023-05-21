Savita, Pradhan complete 250 international caps; HI congratulates

Indian women's hockey team captain Savita and experienced defender Nikki Pradhan on Sunday achieved the milestone of playing in 250 international caps for the country during the third match against Australia in Adelaide.

Since making her debut at the Spar Cup Four Nations Tournament in Durban in 2009, Savita has come up the ranks and cemented her place in the team with some top-quality performances over the years.

The 32-year-old has won several accolades in her career spanning over a decade including the Arjuna Award. She was instrumental in India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also part of the team that participated in the Rio Olympics 2016, and was also a member of the team that made it to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup in 2018 in London. As captain, she led India to a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and also impressed with a title win at the FIH Nations Cup, which helped the team qualify for the FIH Pro League 2023-24. ''It is a very special moment for me. The journey to this moment has seen several highs and lows and this milestone could not have been possible without the support of my teammates,'' Savita said in a Hockey India release.

''I also thank Hockey India, SAI and Odisha Govt for their continued support for the Indian women's Team. ''We have many more targets to achieve and this milestone has only motivated me more to keep going strong.'' Besides Savita, defender Nikki also completed 150 international caps on Sunday.

''It is no less than a dream for me to represent my country at the grandest of stages. It was an absolute honour for me to play at the Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics. I have had a good run with the national side and the journey so far has been mesmerising,'' said Pradhan.

''It's a crucial year for us with many major events lined up, hence, I am aiming to continue giving my best on the field and help my team attain greater heights and win laurels in the near future.'' Pradhan made her international debut during the South Africa Tour in 2016. The Jharkhand-born player also became the first female hockey player from her state to represent India at the Olympics when she took part in the Rio Olympics. She was also part of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old has been part of some notable victories including the gold medal at the Women's Asia Cup in 2017, and silver at the 2018 Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

