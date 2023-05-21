Left Menu

Jayaprakash unanimously reelected as Swimming Federation of India president

During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming has progressed tremendously, Jayaprakash was quoted as saying in a press release.He also listed the achievements of SFI during their first tenure.We witnessed history being created when two Sajan rakash and Srihari Nataraj of our swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Olympic games in 2021, he added.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday unanimously re-elected R.N Jayaprakash as its president during the parent body's Annual General Meeting, here on Sunday.

''It's been a privilege to be reelected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India for a second consecutive term. During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming has progressed tremendously,'' Jayaprakash was quoted as saying in a press release.

He also listed the achievements of SFI during their first tenure.

''We witnessed history being created when two (Sajan rakash and Srihari Nataraj) of our swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Olympic games in 2021,'' he added. ''Despite the Covid pandemic, SFI has assured that the entire swimming fraternity in India had the optimal support required in terms of infrastructure, best training facilities, world class coaching, global exposure to our young upcoming junior-level swimmers and strengthening the grassroots level structure of this sport. ''We have a lot more work to be done and I'm optimistic towards India becoming a dominant global force in Swimming in a few years' time.'' The SFI has identified key focus areas for its Mission 2028 (LA Olympics), aimed at furthering the development of swimming in the country.

These focus areas include the establishment of a National Database of Swimmers, Coaches, and Academies, the implementation of an Indigenous Coaches Education & Certification pathway, the creation of a systematic Talent Scouting Structure & Protocols, the review of Competition Structure, and the development of a National Talent Pool & Athlete Development Pathway.

