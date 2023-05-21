Soccer-Cremonese relegated to Serie B after Spezia draw at Lecce

Second-bottom Cremonese will return to Serie B next season after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Lecce on Sunday, sealing their relegation with two games remaining in the season. Spezia moved on to 31 points, which means that 19th-placed Cremonese, on 24 points, can no longer leapfrog them in search for safety.

Cremonese, who won one of their last six Serie A games and only four in total in the 2022-23 season, were hammered 5-1 at home by Bologna on Saturday. "Today we showed that we deserve to be relegated," coach Davide Ballardini told a post-game press conference.

Cremonese had made a return to the Italian top flight after 26 years in 2021-22 when they finished second in Serie B, two points behind champions Lecce.

