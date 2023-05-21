Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women's FA Cup title, top the WSL standings on 55 points. Emma Hayes's side can seal a cup and league double later on Sunday, if second-placed United drop points in their home game against Manchester City.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:07 IST
Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to give themselves a five-point cushion at the summit of the standings and move within touching distance of a fourth straight league crown. Guro Reiten put Chelsea ahead after sliding in at the far post to turn in an Eve Perisset cross in the 22nd minute, before captain Magdalena Eriksson, who will leave the London club at the end of the season, stabbed in a second from close range following a free-kick.

Arsenal tried to play with more attacking intent after the break, with Katie McCabe missing a penalty, but Chelsea held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the home supporters at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea, who beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women's FA Cup title, top the WSL standings on 55 points.

Emma Hayes's side can seal a cup and league double later on Sunday, if second-placed United drop points in their home game against Manchester City.

